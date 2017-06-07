Clark County Auto Auction opens in new location - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clark County Auto Auction opens in new location

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Auto Auction opened in a new location Wednesday after donating the old location to Greater Clark County Schools.

A grand opening of the new 44-acre site was held today on Auction Lane off of East 10th Street. The location includes over 800 vehicles, office space and a restaurant called Urban Bread Company, which is open to the public.

Officials say they sell about 20,000 vehicles a year, but that's expected to grow this year.

"We've been in business for 35 years, and we've always been out of space," said Matt Fetter, president of the Clark County Auto Auction. "We just needed a lot more room. This gave us lots of space to work from, lots of parking. We were able to grow our business, hire additional people."

The Clark County Auto Auction specializes in repossessions, rental car fleets, car dealership trades and government vehicles.

