President Trump promises to rebuild American infrastructure at s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump promises to rebuild American infrastructure at speech in Cincinnati

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump took his plans to revamp our nation's infrastructure on the road Wednesday, and several Kentucky lawmakers, including Gov. Matt Bevin, were on hand.

He spoke at a marina just east of downtown Cincinnati, pushing his plans to upgrade our aging infrastructure -- everything from roads and bridges to locks and dams.

President Trump told the crowd he was honoring another campaign promise, one he said made while stumping across the nation, talking to voters and seeing what he called the "crumbling" infrastructure in many towns and cities.

"I heard the pleas from the voters who wanted to know why we could rebuild foreign countries," he said. "We build in foreign countries. We spend trillions and trillions of dollars outside of our nation, but we can't build a road a highway, a tunnel, a bridge in our own nation. And we watch everything fall into disrepair. It's time to rebuild our country."

After his speech, which took about 30 minutes, President Trump went down into the crowd and shook hands. Gov. Bevin was there with his wife and family as well as Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.

President Trump also spoke with people who he calls "victims of Obamacare," calling on Congress to send him a replacement health care bill as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.