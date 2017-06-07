President Trump promises to rebuild American infrastructure at speech in Cincinnati

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

10-year-old Haley Scott tells WDRB how a woman tried to lure she and a friend into her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump took his plans to revamp our nation's infrastructure on the road Wednesday, and several Kentucky lawmakers, including Gov. Matt Bevin, were on hand.

He spoke at a marina just east of downtown Cincinnati, pushing his plans to upgrade our aging infrastructure -- everything from roads and bridges to locks and dams.

President Trump told the crowd he was honoring another campaign promise, one he said made while stumping across the nation, talking to voters and seeing what he called the "crumbling" infrastructure in many towns and cities.

"I heard the pleas from the voters who wanted to know why we could rebuild foreign countries," he said. "We build in foreign countries. We spend trillions and trillions of dollars outside of our nation, but we can't build a road a highway, a tunnel, a bridge in our own nation. And we watch everything fall into disrepair. It's time to rebuild our country."

After his speech, which took about 30 minutes, President Trump went down into the crowd and shook hands. Gov. Bevin was there with his wife and family as well as Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.

President Trump also spoke with people who he calls "victims of Obamacare," calling on Congress to send him a replacement health care bill as soon as possible.

