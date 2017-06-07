Concert will honor Louisville jazz legend Lionel Hampton - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Concert will honor Louisville jazz legend Lionel Hampton

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special concert will honor a Louisville jazz legend who keeps giving back, even after his death.

A Tribute Concert Showcase was just announced to honor Lionel Hampton. He was known for playing the vibraphone, which looks like a xylophone.

The Louisville native traveled the world performing with other jazz greats before his death in 2002. He's also known as a philanthropist who supported music scholarships.

A special concert will help raise money for a foundation to fund music programs for local students in need, and to celebrate Hampton's life. 

"It will be comprised of musicians who are currently playing with, or have played with, people like Count Basie, George Benson, Lionel Hampton and many others," said musician Dick Sisto.

The tribute concert will take place at the Kentucky Center on Oct. 7. Tickets go on sale next month. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.