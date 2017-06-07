University of Louisville tightens restriction on hiring amid revenue concerns

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.More >>
Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.More >>
Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.More >>
Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...More >>
Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.More >>
One man is dead after an ATV accident in Crawford County, Indiana Tuesday night.More >>
Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.More >>
The University of Louisville won’t fill any open faculty and staff positions through at least Oct. 1 as next year’s enrollment looks to be lower than first projected.More >>
Last month’s blip of speculation about a takeover offer for Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. was too distracting for the company to ignore, CEO Paul Varga said Wednesday.More >>
Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.More >>
Churchill Downs has asked Metro government to permanently close a number of public streets and alleys on the west side of its iconic Louisville racetrack. The street and alley closures will allow for “substantial parking and landscaping enhancements."More >>
The long-awaited 'forensic' investigation of the University of Louisville Foundation will be released Thursday. It's another milestone in the organization's transformation following the era of former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
More than a year before about 100 immigrant drywall workers walked off the Omni Hotel job Wednesday, the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission sided with general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie in a dispute over the wages those workers are paid.More >>
Louisville-based Brown Forman Corp. has been approached by rival Constellation Brands about a takeover, but the Brown Forman told its rival that it isn’t interested in selling, CNBC reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.More >>
Churchill Downs' recent splurge on real estate around its iconic Louisville racetrack gives the company “the flexibility and the options to build something special, and do special things,” Churchill CEO Bill Carstanjen said Monday.More >>
