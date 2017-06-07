University of Louisville tightens restriction on hiring amid revenue concerns

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

One man is dead after an ATV accident in Crawford County, Indiana Tuesday night.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

10-year-old Haley Scott tells WDRB how a woman tried to lure she and a friend into her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville won’t fill any open faculty and staff positions through at least Oct. 1 as next year’s enrollment looks to be lower than first projected.

Interim Provost Dale Billingsley explained the policy in a university-wide email Wednesday, saying there would be few exceptions.

Interim President Greg Postel has previously said the university would have a “hiring frost” whereby most – but not all – open jobs would not be filled.

U of L spokesman John Karman confirmed Wednesday that the “frost” had become a full “freeze.”

U of L is the only university in the state that has committed to holding tuition flat in the fall after a decade of increases.

Postel, who became interim president earlier this year, has said he discovered the university had a $48 million gap in its $1.2 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Billingsley’s email is below:

Current enrollment projections suggest that the University of Louisville will experience a $6 million drop in revenue in 2017-18. To protect a positive cash balance for the remainder of 2017 and to balance the projected 2018 budget, the university is implementing an immediate, temporary general-funds hiring freeze for faculty and staff positions. This affects all general-fund positions that are currently vacant and those that will be vacated between now and Oct. 1. Exceptions will be made only in documented emergencies and with explicit review and consent by me in consultation with the budget advisory committee. The freeze will not apply to student workers. On Oct. 1, the Budget Office and I will analyze the university’s progress toward its budget goals and determine if the freeze will continue to a later date. Thank you for your hard work and for your patience as we continue to build a budget that will stabilize our current financial issues and position us for success in the future. Dale Billingsley Executive Vice President and University Provost

