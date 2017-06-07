Google Fiber to start Louisville deployment in Portland neighborhood, councilwoman says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Google Fiber will begin construction of its super-fast Internet network in Louisville by starting in the Portland neighborhood, according to Metro Council member Cheri Bryant-Hamilton.

Google Fiber will be installing fiber-optic cables beginning June 13 in area bounded by 22nd, 30th, Bank and Market streets, according to Bryant’s newsletter to her district constituents.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced in April that Google Fiber would deploy in Louisville, nineteen months after the company first added Louisville to its list of potential cities.

Google’s commitment to Louisville comes after the city passed, and spent money to defend, an ordinance that would make it easier for new broadband providers like Google Fiber to attach their equipment to utility poles.

AT&T, which has sued Louisville over the ordinance, has in the meantime wired many parts of the metro area for its own AT&T Fiber service, which offers a similarly ultrafast connection.

AT&T Fiber is now available at more than 50,000 locations – mostly homes – in Louisville and southern Indiana, said AT&T spokesman Joe Burgan said in April. Neighborhoods wired include Beechmont, Chickasaw, Germantown, Highlands, Irish Hill, Newburg, Parkland and Smoketown, he said.

