New infrared technology monitoring Lincoln Bridge crossings

One man is dead after an ATV accident in Crawford County, Indiana Tuesday night.

Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

Second in command of Bardstown Police Department steps down

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

The Ford Escape SUV is made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford cuts summer shut-down time at Louisville Assembly Plant to churn out more SUVs

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

10-year-old Haley Scott tells WDRB how a woman tried to lure she and a friend into her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you cross the Lincoln Bridge from now on, you are being watched with state-of-the-art technology.

TRIMARC workers are now monitoring two new infrared cameras installed on the north and south ends of the bridge. Systems administrator for TRIMARC, Todd Hood, said the cameras have been fully operational for about two and a half weeks.

“They allow us to see at night through fog through smoke, haze, sun, glare,” Hood said.

Workers can relay information directly to MetroSafe and LMPD.

“If there’s a report or an incident or something going on even in the water, we’ll use the cameras as much as we can,” Hood said.

The cameras can see parts of neighboring bridges like the Kennedy and the Big Four.

TRIMARC said each camera costs about $23,000. The technology was budgeted for the Lincoln Bridge but could eventually be added to the tunnel at the Lewis & Clark Bridge or other crossings.

"These cameras were included with the Ohio River Bridges Project and the funding that was provided through that, so we're just evaluating them and seeing what the benefits are of the cameras themselves," Hood said.

The video from the infrared cameras will not be available on TRIMARC's website.

