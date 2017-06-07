LANE | Belmont Field Set Without Classic Empire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's no Derby winner. There's no Preakness winner. And then Wednesday it was learned that the horse likely to go off as the favorite was out as well. A Belmont without much national buzz will have a field of 12 horses going a mile and a half Saturday. It's a field that does include six starters from this year's Kentucky Derby including the runner-up, and a lightly-raced Japanese-bred colt named Epicharis to provide some intrigue.

Classic Empire was the morning-line favorite in the Derby. He finished 4th that day then was a close runner-up in the Preakness to Cloud Computing. But he was pulled from the Belmont with an abscess in his right front hoof. Trainer Mark Casse hopes to have him ready for the Haskell Invitational later this summer.

The tepid morning-line favorite at 7-2 is Wood Memorial winner Irish War Cry who finished tenth in the Derby. Others who ran at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May: Lookin at Lee (2nd), Tapwrit (6th), Gormley (9th), Patch (14th), J Boys Echo (15th).

Here's the full field with morning line odds for the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes.

Twisted Tom, 20-1 Tapwrit, 6-1 Gormley, 8-1 J Boys Echo, 15-1 Hollywood Handsome, 30-1 Lookin at Lee, 5-1 Irish War Cry, 7-2 Senior Investment, 12-1 Meantime, 15-1 Multiplier, 15-1 Epicharis, 4-1 Patch, 12-1

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.