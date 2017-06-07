Tuition increase coming for Indiana University students at all c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tuition increase coming for Indiana University students at all campuses

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuition is going up for students at Indiana University.

The board of trustees just approved a 1.4 percent tuition and fee increase for IU Bloomington and IUPUI that will go into effect in time for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.

Tuition and fees will go up 1.9 percent at IU's five regional campuses, including IU Southeast.

School officials say the increases will help fund student success programming.

Related Stories:

UK Board of Trustees votes to raise tuition for all students

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.