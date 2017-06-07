LEWIS | Sweet homecoming for LouCity's Ballard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City returned to Slugger Field Wednesday night for the first time since April 29th and it was worth the wait for Manual High School grad Richard Ballard.

The Midfielder/Forward scored LouCity’s only goal against Charlotte, which proved to be the game winner in a 1-0 shutout in front of more than seven thousand fans.

“It was beautiful man. It was like everything I worked for paid off finally,” Ballard said. “It’s that much sweeter to do it in front of my hometown.”

Louisville City heads back on the road this weekend to take on the New York Red Bulls II Sunday at 4pm. The game will be televised live on WDRB.

