WATCH LIVE: Former FBI director James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- In a hugely anticipated hearing, fired FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. 

Comey's opening statement released on Wednesday shows he will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump.  In that statement, he says the conversations made him deeply uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and a law enforcement agency that prides itself on independence.

The testimony, Comey's first public statements since his May 9 dismissal, is likely to bring hours of uncomfortable attention to an administration shadowed for months by an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

His account of demands for loyalty from the president, and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser, are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

