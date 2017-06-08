LMPD on scene of a fatal crash on Dixie Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD on scene of a fatal crash on Dixie Highway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Dixie Highway. 

A MetroSafe supervisor says one person died in the crash that was reported about 8:18 a.m. near Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road.  It involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.  

Dixie Highway is not closed. One lane is open in each direction. 

