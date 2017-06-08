Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

The Ford Escape SUV is made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

The Ford Escape SUV is made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford cuts summer shut-down time at Louisville Assembly Plant to churn out more SUVs

Ford cuts summer shut-down time at Louisville Assembly Plant to churn out more SUVs

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

Homicide detectives investigating body found in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood

Homicide detectives investigating body found in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood

A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.

A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after the van she was driving slammed into the back of a semi truck in southern Jefferson County early Thursday.

The crash happened along Dixie Highway near West Point, not far from the Hardin County line around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the semi was trying to make a left turn into a gravel parking lot to pick up construction supplies. That's when the woman, who was driving a red Honda Odyssey minivan, slammed into the back of it.

Authorities believe the woman was in her 30s. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police say she was going fast when the van crashed into the truck, and the woman was killed on impact.

"It was a very hard impact," said LMPD spokesman L?Lamont Washington. It scooted that semi truck up about five or six feet. At this time, we don't have any knowledge about what the driver may or may not have been doing at the time of the impact."

We spoke with a witness who said it sounded like an explosion.

"I just heard a real loud boom, no brakes, no screeching brakes," said Daryll Woosley. "It was just a solid -- like something blew up."

No other vehicles were involved, and the driver of the truck is expected to be OK.

Neighbors who live just yards from the scene say they're thinking of moving because that stretch of Dixie Highway is so dangerous.

The LMPD Traffic Unit was still investigating early Thursday afternoon, but we're told all lanes of Dixie Highway in that area should reopen around 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.