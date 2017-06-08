Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after the van she was driving slammed into the back of a semi truck in southern Jefferson County early Thursday.

The crash happened along Dixie Highway near West Point, not far from the Hardin County line around 8:30 a.m. 

Police say the driver of the semi was trying to make a left turn into a gravel parking lot to pick up construction supplies. That's when the woman, who was driving a red Honda Odyssey minivan, slammed into the back of it.

Authorities believe the woman was in her 30s. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police say she was going fast when the van crashed into the truck, and the woman was killed on impact. 

"It was a very hard impact," said LMPD spokesman L?Lamont Washington. It scooted that semi truck up about five or six feet. At this time, we don't have any knowledge about what the driver may or may not have been doing at the time of the impact."

We spoke with a witness who said it sounded like an explosion. 

"I just heard a real loud boom, no brakes, no screeching brakes," said Daryll Woosley. "It was just a solid -- like something blew up."

No other vehicles were involved, and the driver of the truck is expected to be OK.

Neighbors who live just yards from the scene say they're thinking of moving because that stretch of Dixie Highway is so dangerous. 

The LMPD Traffic Unit was still investigating early Thursday afternoon, but we're told all lanes of Dixie Highway in that area should reopen around 2 p.m. 

