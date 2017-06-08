Reward offered for information leading to arrest of person who shot kitten with BB gun

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a kitten with a BB gun.

The Polo Fields community in East Louisville offered a $1,000 award after a family in the neighborhood found the injured kitten and brought it to the Kentucky Humane Society last week. An anonymous donor has now matched that amount, bringing the reward total to $2,000.

KHS officials say Ziggy had a hard time walking when she arrived, was lethargic and had a severe head tilt. X-rays showed the kitten had one BB pellet lodged in her head and one in her front left leg. On one of her back legs she also had a wound -- probably caused by a third pellet grazing her -- that was filled with maggots.

KHS veterinarian Dr. Emily Bewley performed surgery on Ziggy to remove the pellet to the front leg and repair the back leg. It is too dangerous to remove the pellet from Ziggy’s head at this time.

We're told Ziggy is now eating well and enjoys snuggling with the veterinary staff. KHS workers believe Ziggy may have hearing damage from the BB pellet, but she is now walking well on her own and her head tilt is less severe.

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is investigating, and asking anyone with information to call 502-574-LMPD. The $1,000 reward will be distributed to the person(s) who come forward with information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

If no arrest is made in six months, the money for the reward will become a donation to help needy shelter animals.

You can make a donation in honor of Ziggy here.

