Artists from around the region show their stuff at 'Art on the Parish Green'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The 11th annual Art on the Parish Green happens this weekend at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 will be filled with the best in handmade arts and crafts from artists all across the Southern Indiana and Kentucky area.

More than 90 artists have exhibited at shows such as St. James, Cherokee Triangle, Art in the Arbor and Chautauqua.

Enjoy live music featuring jazz, bluegrass and some old time favorites.

The Guernsey Brothers will headline with their nationally recognized brand of bluegrass late Saturday afternoon. Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet showcases their own special brand of jazz Sunday afternoon.

Check the festival music schedule for details on the great groups that will be playing all weekend.

Stay active at the YMCA of Southern Indiana's Kids' Art Place, children (and adults) can create their own craft masterpiece to take home. Games, face painting, side walk chalk, clowns, balloon animals, Silly Safari, food court, beer/wine garden and more.

Art on the Parish Green

St. Paul's Episcopal Church

New Albany, IN

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

