University of Louisville Foundation audit 'paints disturbing picture' of excessive spending and attempts to conceal truth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.

And Ramsey’s former chief of staff, Kathleen Smith, is documented in four emails trying to conceal the foundation’s more-than $20 million in extra compensation from public records and journalists.

In 2014, for example, Smith told the foundation’s outside attorney that an obscure name was needed for the foundation’s new subsidiary company that handled deferred compensation – to make it “difficult to figure out for (the) media.”

The report, completed by Chicago firm Alvarez & Marsal, “paints a disturbing picture,” U of L board of trustees Chairman David Grissom said in a public statement Thursday.

Grissom said the trustees haven’t yet decided whether to pursue litigation based on the report’s findings. The board reviewed the report behind closed doors for three-and-a-half hours Thursday.

Alvarez & Marsal, a Chicago consulting firm, completed the 132-page report under a $1.7 million contract with the university.

The foundation, a charitable organization that exists to support U of L, has already undergone a myriad of reforms since Ramsey's departure last year. Ramsey served as president of the university and of the foundation for 14 years.

For example, the organization’s new board of directors eliminated the deferred compensation program under which the foundation paid out more-than $20 million in incentive bonuses to Ramsey and other administrators over the last decade.

The report pins most of the blame for the foundation’s problem on Ramsey and Smith, who still receives a $242,000 salary from the organization while on administrative leave since September.

Ramsey’s attorney said the report was too voluminous to provide a comment Thursday. Smith’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Endowment raided

The report said Ramsey’s administration raided the university’s endowment – a pool of investments worth about $800 million – to fund at least $42 million in unbudgeted or excessive expenses.

And the endowment itself is overstated by about $72 million, according to the audit -- confirming WDRB’s previous reporting about a foundation shell company that borrowed heavily from the bigger fund and is unlikely to repay the funds.

The shell company paid $1.7 million in extra salaries to administrators, and “at least a portion” of those salaries were funded by money taken from the endowment, according to the A&M report.

An email cited in the audit shows that Smith asked in 2015 whether the pay from the shell company, called University Holdings (UHI), could be shielded from a reporter’s public records request for compensation documents.

When all the unbudgeted and shoddy accounting are factored in, A&M said the foundation spent as much as 15 percent of the endowment annually – about three times the typical rate for universities.

A&M: Compensation program not approved

The audit puts the total cost of the foundation’s now-defunct “deferred compensation” program at $21.8 million and notes that Ramsey’s administration used some of the university’s record $25 million gift from the late Owsley Brown Frazier to pay out Ramsey and other administrators last year, both of which WDRB had previously reported.

A&M said it “appears” the extra pay program was not approved by the foundation’s board of directors – an assertion at odds with previous statements by former board members, most of whom were loyal to Ramsey.

In 2008, Smith asked the foundation’s attorney via email how the legal agreements promising the extra compensation to each administrator could be shielded from public records requests, according the audit.

“I am certain that Dr. Ramsey does not want any of these to end up in the hands of the (newspaper),” she wrote.

In 2012, former Provost Shirley Willihnganz emailed Smith to say she was “worried” about “being overcompensated” and referenced an extra $50,000 annual payment that was not in her contract. Smith told Willihnganz “you make a good point” but that the deferred pay agreements could be construed liberally.

“We are deliberately ambiguous because ambiguity is in the employee’s favor,” Smith wrote.

In a 2013 email to the foundation’s attorney, Smith said there as a need to “protect” UHI – the shell company that made extra payments by borrowing from the endowment – and Minerva, a foundation subsidiary company that kept the deferred compensation, from public records requests.

She asked, “how can we move our LLCs into something more obscure that would be difficult to find through (open records requests).”

Here is the full 132-page audit:

This story will be updated.

Related Stories:

SUNDAY EDITION | Long-awaited ‘forensic’ audit aims to untangle University of Louisville Foundation

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.