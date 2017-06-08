University of Louisville releases long-awaited investigation into nonprofit foundation

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

Homicide detectives investigating body found in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood

A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.

New proposal would make Waterfront Park visitors pay for parking

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Shepherdsville man reportedly beats elderly father to death after argument over car keys

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A six-month forensic investigation into the University of Louisville Foundation was released Thursday.

The investigation delved into the complex structure of the nonprofit organization, its compensation of U of L administrators, its real estate deals and its contracts with outside vendors.

A lawyer for the university has said the report could lead to lawsuits against former foundation officials or board members.

The board of trustees reviewed the report behind closed doors Thursday, citing the Kentucky Open Meetings Act’s exceptions for discussions that might lead to litigation and that might result in the hiring, firing or disciplining of an employee or employees.

The foundation, a charitable organization that exists to support U of L, has already undergone a myriad of reforms since the departure of former university and foundation president James Ramsey last year.

For example, the organization’s new board of directors eliminated the deferred compensation program under which the foundation paid out more-than $20 million in incentive bonuses to Ramsey and other administrators over the last decade.

The forensic report, prepared by a Chicago consulting firm under a $1.7 million contract, is aimed at settling questions about the foundation’s oversight of funds.

Big donors like the James Graham Brown Foundation have put their support for U of L on hold pending the findings.

This story will be updated.

