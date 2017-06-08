University of Louisville releases long-awaited investigation into nonprofit foundation

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...More >>
A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.More >>
The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.More >>
The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.More >>
Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.More >>
A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.More >>
A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.More >>
This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.More >>
A six-month forensic investigation into the University of Louisville Foundation was released Thursday.More >>
The long-awaited 'forensic' investigation of the University of Louisville Foundation will be released Thursday. It's another milestone in the organization's transformation following the era of former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
The University of Louisville won’t fill any open faculty and staff positions through at least Oct. 1 as next year’s enrollment looks to be lower than first projected.More >>
Last month’s blip of speculation about a takeover offer for Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. was too distracting for the company to ignore, CEO Paul Varga said Wednesday.More >>
Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.More >>
Churchill Downs has asked Metro government to permanently close a number of public streets and alleys on the west side of its iconic Louisville racetrack. The street and alley closures will allow for “substantial parking and landscaping enhancements."More >>
More than a year before about 100 immigrant drywall workers walked off the Omni Hotel job Wednesday, the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission sided with general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie in a dispute over the wages those workers are paid.More >>
Louisville-based Brown Forman Corp. has been approached by rival Constellation Brands about a takeover, but the Brown Forman told its rival that it isn’t interested in selling, CNBC reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.More >>
