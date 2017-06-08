University of Louisville releases long-awaited investigation int - WDRB 41 Louisville News

University of Louisville releases long-awaited investigation into nonprofit foundation

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A six-month forensic investigation into the University of Louisville Foundation was released Thursday.

The investigation delved into the complex structure of the nonprofit organization, its compensation of U of L administrators, its real estate deals and its contracts with outside vendors.

RELATED: SUNDAY EDITION | Long-awaited ‘forensic’ audit aims to untangle University of Louisville Foundation

A lawyer for the university has said the report could lead to lawsuits against former foundation officials or board members.

The board of trustees reviewed the report behind closed doors Thursday, citing the Kentucky Open Meetings Act’s exceptions for discussions that might lead to litigation and that might result in the hiring, firing or disciplining of an employee or employees.

The foundation, a charitable organization that exists to support U of L, has already undergone a myriad of reforms since the departure of former university and foundation president James Ramsey last year.

For example, the organization’s new board of directors eliminated the deferred compensation program under which the foundation paid out more-than $20 million in incentive bonuses to Ramsey and other administrators over the last decade.

The forensic report, prepared by a Chicago consulting firm under a $1.7 million contract, is aimed at settling questions about the foundation’s oversight of funds.

Big donors like the James Graham Brown Foundation have put their support for U of L on hold pending the findings.

This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.