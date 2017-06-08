Indianapolis mother shoots and kills man who broke into her apar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indianapolis mother shoots and kills man who broke into her apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana mother at home with her children shot and killed a man who broke into her apartment.

The shooting happened Wednesday on the east side of Indianapolis. Several children under the age of seven were at the apartment.

The intruder is identified as 19-year-old Michael Hawkins.

Neighbors say they heard the gunshots and saw one man run away while a second person drove away. Police haven't said if they are suspects.

"I hate to see that it happened, but that's what happens when you go into peoples' homes trying to take their stuff," said Janice Taylor, a neighbor.

"You have to defend yourself. We have laws for that," said another neighbor.

The woman and children were not hurt.

This is the second time in two days an Indianapolis resident has killed a home intruder.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

