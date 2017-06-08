Officials identify victim in Park Hill neighborhood as Jeffersonville teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found dead in an alley near a stolen car in the Park Hill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner Rita Taylor, the victim is 18-year-old Jericho Moore from Jeffersonville. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene near 28th and Dumesnil Streets around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a stolen car with blood inside. That led them to Moore's body a few yards away.

Police are not sure when the car was stolen, or when or where the man was shot. But they believe the two are connected.

Another body was found on Memorial Day just a block away. The body of 31-year-old Douglas Spencer was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Isaac Alley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.

