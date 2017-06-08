VIDEO: Tiny tot's teary meltdown proves a hug from dad heals all

NEW YORK (WDRB) -- There is no limit to the healing power of a father's hug.

A viral video shows 2-year-old Tiara Vazquez's tear-filled eyes, as she tells her Dad that she was upset over her friends calling her "bad." She proceeds to have a meltdown in her father's car.

Popiando Vazquez is an Uber driver in the Bronx. And he told Fox 5 in New York that he keeps his camera phone rolling, when he's in the car. That's how he was able to capture the sweet moment between father and daughter.

On the video, he soothes his baby girl and asks why didn't she tell him what was happening. And he tells her "Don't let them see you cry, ok." Then he takes his burly arms and wraps them around his Tiara.

A post shared by Pop Vazquez (@pop_vazquez) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

The video ends, as Tiara regains her composure. Vazquez posted the video to his Instagram account @pop_vazquez. It has more than 1 million views and counting.

