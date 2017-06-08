Hundreds turn out for Home of the Innocents holds fundraiser at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds turn out for Home of the Innocents holds fundraiser at Churchill Downs



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 800 people gathered at Churchill Downs Thursday morning to support the Home of the Innocents.

The Louisville non-profit group held its annual fundraising breakfast at Millionaire's Row. The Home serves more than 8,000 children a year who need emotional, physical and intellectual support. That includes care for medically fragile children, education for parenting teens, and foster and adoption services.

"We're here to talk about the obstacles that have been overcome, we're here to talk about the medical challenges that have been met with love and support and we all draw strength from those positive stories and that allows us to get further support from the community, said Home of the Innocents President Paul Robinson. 

Dr. Joan E. and Mr. Lee Thomas were honored for their many years of service to the organization. WDRB in the Morning anchor Sterling Riggs emceed the event.

