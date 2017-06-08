Hundreds turn out for Home of the Innocents holds fundraiser at Churchill Downs

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 800 people gathered at Churchill Downs Thursday morning to support the Home of the Innocents.

The Louisville non-profit group held its annual fundraising breakfast at Millionaire's Row. The Home serves more than 8,000 children a year who need emotional, physical and intellectual support. That includes care for medically fragile children, education for parenting teens, and foster and adoption services.

"We're here to talk about the obstacles that have been overcome, we're here to talk about the medical challenges that have been met with love and support and we all draw strength from those positive stories and that allows us to get further support from the community, said Home of the Innocents President Paul Robinson.

Dr. Joan E. and Mr. Lee Thomas were honored for their many years of service to the organization. WDRB in the Morning anchor Sterling Riggs emceed the event.

