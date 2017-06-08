POV | Baseball takes center stage

Considering how often Point of View deals with depressing topics like crime, political corruption and other social ills, it’s refreshing to be able to focus on a subject that’s just plain fun. And no one has delivered more fun into our lives this past week than the baseball teams representing the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky, who will face each other this weekend with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

It’s been great watching U of L -- under Coach Dan McDonnell -- evolve into one of America’s premiere programs over the past decade. And now, with Coach Nick Mingione leading UK to its first ever regional title, it’s great to welcome the Wildcats to that same party. And I have to say that both these teams are performing at a phenomenal level right now.

Who will I be rooting for? Since I’m no fool, that’s a question I refuse to answer. But I do know this: Anyone who’s been following either of these teams this year knows that Jim Patterson Stadium will be a special place to be this weekend. And from now on, when the UK-U of L rivalry is mentioned, it won’t just be about football or basketball.

So good luck to both teams. And may whoever wins represent the Commonwealth proudly in Omaha.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.