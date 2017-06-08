WATCH LIVE: UofL Baseball Coach Dan McDonnell to address media ahead of matchup with UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Baseball Coach Dan McDonnell is scheduled to address the media today ahead of Friday's matchup with the University of Kentucky.

The Cards take on the Cats in the Louisville Super Regional starting Friday at noon at Jim Patterson Stadium. Louisville wants to avoid a third straight Super Regional elimination on its home field.

The press conference is set to start at 2:45 p.m. Click on the video player above to watch a live stream.

The winner of the Super Regional will advance to the College World Series.

