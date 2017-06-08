RECALL: Cashews recalled in 29 states including Kentucky and Ind - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RECALL: Cashews recalled in 29 states including Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A  recall has been issued for cashews sold at ALDI's stores in 29 states including Kentucky and Indiana. 

The company says the Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with sea salt 8 ounce canisters are covered under the voluntary recall. The canisters have the potential to be contaminated with glass. 

The product is best-by dates of November 27, 2018 or November 28, 2018 with the following UPC code: 041498179366.

The Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt were available at ALDI locations in Kentucky, Indiana and 27 other states including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, 
Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wisconsin. 

ALDI removed the affected product from its stores, when they were notified by the supplier.  So far, no injuries have been reported related to the product. 

If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.
Customers who have questions may contact Star Snacks Co. at (201) 200-9820, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

