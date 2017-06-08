RECALL: Cashews recalled in 29 states including Kentucky and Indiana

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.More >>
A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.More >>
The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.More >>
The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.More >>
Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.More >>
Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.More >>
The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.More >>
The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.More >>
A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.More >>
A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.More >>
A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.More >>
A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.More >>
This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.More >>
This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.More >>
Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.More >>
Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.More >>