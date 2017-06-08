Former first lady Barbara Bush celebrates 92nd birthday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former first lady Barbara Bush celebrates 92nd birthday

Courtesy: Barbara Bush Foundation Courtesy: Barbara Bush Foundation

KENEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) -- Former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on the Maine coast.

She and former President George H.W. Bush are planning a low-key day in Kennebunkport, where they spend their summers. A family spokesman says several family members are with them at Walker's Point.

The Barbara Bush Foundation, which supports the literacy platform she supported as First Lady, says the one request Mrs. Bush has for her birthday is for people to donate books to children. 

Her husband, the nation's 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday soon. George H.W. Bush turns 93 on Monday.

