Iconic L & N Building sign in downtown Louisville comes down for repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The iconic L & N sign in downtown Louisville came down Saturday afternoon. 

Contractors removed it for a much-needed restoration project. The historic letters are a familiar sight on the former Louisville & Nashville Railroad building at Ninth Street and Broadway. It's been more than 30 years since the sign was restored.

While the sign is down, crews will perform roof maintenance, repair the sign supports and add an energy-efficient LED neon lighting system for the letters. Maintenance on the building should be done by fall.  

The sign will be stored in Frankfort with restoration work expected to begin when funds become available. There is no estimate on when the sign will return to the building. 

The L & N Building was originally constructed to serve as offices for the L & N Railroad and was built in two phases during 1905-07 and 1930. Now it houses offices of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Administrative Offices of the Court, Department of Revenue as well as the local health department. 

