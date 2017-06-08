Judge rules blood-alcohol test admissible in trial of woman accu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge rules blood-alcohol test admissible in trial of woman accused of killing LMPD officer, UK employee

Suzanne Whitlow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blood-alcohol evidence will be allowed in the trial against a woman accused of killing a Louisville Metro Police detective and a University of Kentucky employee.

Suzanne Whitlow is accused of hitting and killing LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer and UK employee Timothy Moore in Lexington in October while driving drunk.

Police say she admitted to drinking several alcoholic beverages before getting behind the wheel.

Lexington Police got a court order for a blood-alcohol test, which indicated Whitlow was drunk.

Whitlow's attorney says the blood sample evidence should be thrown out, because police should have gotten a search warrant instead of a court order.

A judge rejected that argument Thursday and says the evidence could still be used.

Whitlow is charged with manslaughter and DUI.

