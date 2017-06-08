Internal LMPD crime stats show violent crimes, not just homicides, could be on rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Internal LMPD crime statistics show violent crime offenses, not just homicides, could be on the rise in Metro Louisville.

Compstat Data obtained by WDRB News tracks 25 offenses from January through May 31. The data is compared between the years 2016 and 2017 to show any spikes, drops or trends. The statistics are also split up by divisions.

This report shows in all of Metro Louisville:

Homicide is up 16.7 percent

Rape is up 7.1 percent

Assault Aggravated is up 6.3 percent

Assault Other is up 12.7 percent

Burglary Business is up 1.8 percent

Theft from Auto is up 10.1 percent

The data also averages all offenses across all divisions:

Total Property Offenses are down 7.7 percent

Total Violent Offenses are down 3.2 percent

Among some of the more dramatic decreases in crime:

Sexual Offenses are down 35.4 percent

Theft From Building is down 28.6 percent

Robbery From Shoplifting is down 19.6 percent

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said in May at a Metro Council Public Safety Committee Meeting that Compstat data is preliminary, tactical information and does not show the entire story.

“What you’re looking at is not the official data of the department,” Conrad said. “The official data of the department, collected, collated, and provided to the FBI based on their guidelines, shows that crime is down in our community.”

The statistics reported to the FBI is called Uniform Crime Reports, or UCR. Those numbers can be different, because Compstat data can change as the investigation continues.

“It gives us a very fresh picture,” said assistant LMPD chief Lt. Col. Robert Schroeder. “But because it’s preliminary, it’s live data. It’s subject to change.”

Schroeder said LMPD Division leaders meet every week to go over Compstat data. It’s tactical information they use to recognize a spike or trend and then direct their manpower and attention.

“Sometimes you can look at stuff every day, and you don’t realize there’s a bigger pattern going on,” Schroeder said. “So this can help them.”

But eventually, those numbers can change. What is initially reported as a theft, could turn out to be a missing item instead of stolen. And that’s part of what creates the difference between Compstat and FBI reported data.

Schroeder also pointed out that statistics have to be taken into perspective.

"For instance, in assault reporting data, assaults are counted by the victim," Schroeder said. "So if you had ten instances where people were assaulted, it may look like you have a huge assault problem. But in reality, you have one actual incident. And unfortunately, that incident had ten victims."

Even if the numbers are preliminary, the data shows more people are making more reports year to year. Schroeder said the calls for service have increased. But that could be attributed to a mix of more crimes happening and more people willing to report crime.

"There's a factor with police legitimacy where the more citizens feel like we're able to help them, the more they call us,” said Schroeder.

While the Compstat data is internal and not provided to the public, LMPD does publish its monthly reports to the FBI. You can find the most recently published report from April 2017 by clicking here.

“The more transparent we can be,” said Schroeder, “the better we all are. Now sometimes that's favorable to us, sometimes it's not. But the reality is it's the truth. And we want the truth to come forward."

You can also track crime data on the LMPD Transparency page. The website provides crime reports and it is updated frequently.

"Louisville is still a very safe city,” emphasized Schroeder. “Unfortunately we've seen an uptick in crime. But that doesn't mean any one person's chances are any greater of becoming a victim."

Here are the internal statistics obtained by WDRB:

