Iroquois Library receives national recognition for work with immigrant

Iroquois Library receives national recognition for work with immigrant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Iroquois Library has received national recognition for its work with immigrant families. 

It's a finalist for the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award. 

The library launched its first English Conversation Club for immigrants almost 15 years ago. It also offers cultural showcases, world music events and international films.

The Iroquois Library is just one of 50 finalists for the award.

The winner gets a $10,000 grant and an invitation to accept the award in Washington, D.C.

