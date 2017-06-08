FBI plans minority recruitment event in Louisville July 26 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FBI plans minority recruitment event in Louisville July 26

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The FBI is planning a recruitment event in Louisville in hopes of persuading more minorities and women to join their ranks.

The event is set for July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Participants interested in pursuing FBI careers will hear first-hand accounts of what it's like to work for the crime-fighting agency. 

Amy Hess, special agent in charge of the FBI in Kentucky, says the agency's work force needs to better reflect the communities it serves. 
She said Wednesday that anyone is invited to attend, but it's geared toward getting more minorities and women to apply for FBI jobs.

The FBI has offered similar recruitment programs in other U.S. cities. People interested can go to the Louisville FBI's Twitter account for details.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

