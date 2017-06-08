More than 200 new apartments planned for downtown Jeffersonville

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

Homicide detectives investigating body found in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood

A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

At the base of the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville lies Pearl Street Treats.

“We sell frozen yogurt,” Pearl Street Treats owner, Lynn Rhodea said. “We're in our fourth season now.”

Season after season, business continues to get busier, but Rhodea predicts it might just be getting started.

“It improves every year,” she said.

More than 200 new neighbors could move into Pearl Street Treat's backyard. Two new luxury apartment complexes are coming to Mulberry Street.

“Terrific! Terrific!," Rhodea said. "Oh, just bring them on."

“I want young people with money in downtown Jeff,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. ”I need more residents downtown. There has been a call for the school system to close a couple of our downtown elementary schools.”

Twenty-four apartments are going up in part of Colston Park near the pre-civil war burial ground and the Marriott Towneplace Suites. Two-hundred more are going up across the street at the base of the Big Four Station.

“It’s class-A,” Moore said. “It's high-end. I can't really give you a price range, but I think you will see higher [rent prices] than what you have typically become accustomed to in downtown Jeffersonville.”

They will be three-story, old-fashioned looking brownstones.

The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission voted unanimously in favor of the project, although other ideas have been floating around for the last few years.

“We had one proposal submitted,” Moore said. “It was seven houses. It was a beautiful project, it just wasn't enough. We had another option to do a seven story tall apartment complex. It would be very high-end. It was very nice, but I thought it was a little bit overwhelming for this community.”

Moore said the 224 new apartments are a good number for an economic boost in the downtown area.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Fall of 2018.

