More than 200 new apartments planned for downtown Jeffersonville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More than 200 new apartments planned for downtown Jeffersonville

Posted: Updated:
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -

At the base of the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville lies Pearl Street Treats.

“We sell frozen yogurt,” Pearl Street Treats owner, Lynn Rhodea said. “We're in our fourth season now.”

Season after season, business continues to get busier, but Rhodea predicts it might just be getting started.

“It improves every year,” she said.

More than 200 new neighbors could move into Pearl Street Treat's backyard. Two new luxury apartment complexes are coming to Mulberry Street.

“Terrific! Terrific!," Rhodea said. "Oh, just bring them on."

“I want young people with money in downtown Jeff,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. ”I need more residents downtown. There has been a call for the school system to close a couple of our downtown elementary schools.”

Twenty-four apartments are going up in part of Colston Park near the pre-civil war burial ground and the Marriott Towneplace Suites. Two-hundred more are going up across the street at the base of the Big Four Station.

“It’s class-A,” Moore said.  “It's high-end. I can't really give you a price range, but I think you will see higher [rent prices] than what you have typically become accustomed to in downtown Jeffersonville.”

They will be three-story, old-fashioned looking brownstones.

The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission voted unanimously in favor of the project, although other ideas have been floating around for the last few years.

“We had one proposal submitted,” Moore said. “It was seven houses. It was a beautiful project, it just wasn't enough. We had another option to do a seven story tall apartment complex. It would be very high-end. It was very nice, but I thought it was a little bit overwhelming for this community.”

Moore said the 224 new apartments are a good number for an economic boost in the downtown area.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Fall of 2018. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.