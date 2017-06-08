UPDATE | West Buechel Police chief submits resignation, but mayo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | West Buechel Police chief submits resignation, but mayor has yet to accept it

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The small town of West Buechel could soon lose its second police chief in just three years. 

Gary Sharp submitted his resignation Wednesday, but Mayor Rick Richards hasn't accepted it.

"I first heard he was fired, then I heard he resigned," said Loy Crawford, West Buechel city councilman. 

"We don't really know," said Major Todd Walls, West Buechel Assistant Police Chief. "It was just dropped on us."

Crawford isn't the only city councilman in the dark. In fact, we reached four of the six council members. They all said they were blindsided by the chief's departure. 

"We don't have any communication with City Hall here at all," Crawford said. "Mayor doesn't return calls. I have had calls in for the last week and it's been that way for three years. It's really bad and disruptive. He's a dictator and it's really sad."

Richards said Sharp is on an extended vacation, and they'll meet again when he returns. In the interim, the assistant chief is running the 12-man department.

Sharp came into office amid outrage because he was promoted under a prior administration over more high ranking officers within the police department. 

"We're moving forward for the betterment of the city, the community and the department," Sharp told WDRB back in May 2014.

Since then, the city's been exposed for questionable spending by a state audit, including Chief Sharp getting a personal loan from the city's bank account. 

But no one is saying why he's gone.

"Honesty, the integrity and everything that goes along with making up a city -- we just don't have it in this community, I'm sorry to say it," Crawford said.

Richards has his own checkered past. He won office in Nov. 2014, two months after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

