UPDATE | West Buechel Police chief submits resignation, but mayor has yet to accept it

A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

Shepherdsville couple arrested after 2-month-old taken to hospital with 'near-fatal' injuries

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The small town of West Buechel could soon lose its second police chief in just three years.

Gary Sharp submitted his resignation Wednesday, but Mayor Rick Richards hasn't accepted it.

"I first heard he was fired, then I heard he resigned," said Loy Crawford, West Buechel city councilman.

"We don't really know," said Major Todd Walls, West Buechel Assistant Police Chief. "It was just dropped on us."

Crawford isn't the only city councilman in the dark. In fact, we reached four of the six council members. They all said they were blindsided by the chief's departure.

"We don't have any communication with City Hall here at all," Crawford said. "Mayor doesn't return calls. I have had calls in for the last week and it's been that way for three years. It's really bad and disruptive. He's a dictator and it's really sad."

Richards said Sharp is on an extended vacation, and they'll meet again when he returns. In the interim, the assistant chief is running the 12-man department.

Sharp came into office amid outrage because he was promoted under a prior administration over more high ranking officers within the police department.

"We're moving forward for the betterment of the city, the community and the department," Sharp told WDRB back in May 2014.

Since then, the city's been exposed for questionable spending by a state audit, including Chief Sharp getting a personal loan from the city's bank account.

But no one is saying why he's gone.

"Honesty, the integrity and everything that goes along with making up a city -- we just don't have it in this community, I'm sorry to say it," Crawford said.

Richards has his own checkered past. He won office in Nov. 2014, two months after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.