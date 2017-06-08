What has happened to West Buechel's police chief?

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week, the small town of West Buechel lost its second police chief in just three years. Now, a growing chorus is criticizing how the town in run.

Gary Sharp came into office as West Buechel's police chief and left in the exact same way.

"We're moving forward...for the betterment of the city, the community and the department," Sharp told WDRB back in May 2014.

Gary Sharp entered the office in controversy -- and that's how he left.

"I first heard he was fired, then I heard he resigned," said Loy Crawford, West Buechel city councilman. "So there again, we get no information out of City Hall."

"We don't really know," said Major Todd Walls, West Buechel Assistant Police Chief. "It was just dropped on us yesterday."

Crawford isn't the only city councilman in the dark. In fact, we reached four of the six council members. They all said they were blindsided by the chief's departure.

"We don't have any communication with City Hall here at all," Crawford said. "Mayor doesn't return calls. I have had calls in for the last week and it's been that way for three years. It's really bad and disruptive. He's a dictator and it's really sad."

We're told Sharp left the department after a private meeting with Mayor Rick Richards this week.

The former chief came into office amid outrage because he was promoted under a prior administration over more high ranking officers. Since then the city's been exposed for questionable spending by a state audit, including Chief Sharp getting a personal loan from the city's bank account.

But no one is saying why he's gone.

"Honesty, the integrity and everything that goes along with making up a city -- we just don't have it in this community, I'm sorry to say it," Crawford said.

The mayor was nowhere to be found Thursday afternoon -- not at home, not on his cell phone and not at City Hall.

There was no answer from Sharp either.

"Has there been any tension or indication that this may be coming?" asked WDRB's Gilbert Corsey.

"No, not at all," Walls said.

Walls is running the 12-man department in the interim.

"We all know how to do our job, and so we will continue as we have been and just face things as they come up," Walls said.

"It's rally pathetic," Crawford said. "I'm sad to say it, but it's really one of the worst cities that I know of."

Mayor Richards has his own checkered past. He won office in Nov. 2014, two months after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.