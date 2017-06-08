Shepherdsville couple arrested after 2-month-old taken to hospital with 'near-fatal' injuries

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.

A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

According to a press release from Shephersdville Police, the child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital on June 1 with serious injuries, including a hole in his esophagus, facial bruising, a torn frenulum (the skin beneath the tongue) and a spinal injury.

"The injuries were described to this detective to be near-fatal injuries," an arrest report states.

At that time, police say they conducted an interview with the child's mother, 19-year-old Amber Sickles, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Brandon Meyer. Sickles allegedly told officers that neither she nor her boyfriend were responsible for the injuries. Police say she tried to explain the causes of the injuries, but those explanations did not match up with what doctors were seeing.

When police interviewed Sickles and Meyer a week later, on Thursday, Sickles' story was different, according to the arrest report.

Sickles allegedly told police that her boyfriend would stick his finger down the child's throat to get him to stop crying. She said he would also grab the baby around his chin and slam him into his bassinet.

Sickles said Meyer had been treating the baby like this for "a while" -- at least since he was five weeks old -- and that she hadn't told anyone until that interview with police.

When confronted with these allegations, Meyer allegedly admitted that he "may have possibly grabbed the victim on the chin, and that could cause the bruising."

Both suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child. Meyer is also charged with second degree assault. They are both in the Bullitt County Detention Center

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.