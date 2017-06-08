Teens that inspired Louisville community with free mowing are back on the job

A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.

A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Woman dies after crashing into semi truck on Dixie Highway near West Point

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

Shepherdsville couple arrested after 2-month-old taken to hospital with 'near-fatal' injuries

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

Police say 18-year-old found in abandoned Hunsinger Lane building with several juvenile runaways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the last 365 days, if there was a yard in need of a good mow, Barbara Wilson's kids did it for free.

"All the attention that they got last year just motivated them to go harder this year," she said.

They're back with a lot of upgrades. A trailer, several lawnmowers and a few weed eaters were all donated by impressed people last summer.

"It's just impossible to not continue these good deeds with the love and support we've been getting from everybody," Wilson said.

A cut and a trim from them also comes with a message.

"A lot of people look at our kids because they're young black males and assume the worst," Smith said.

She said they shouldn't. The young men have been shattering stereotypes for a long time now.

"It feels good to be doing stuff and not getting in trouble," said Smith's son, Travis.

Last year, his mom promised to take him, his two brothers and a cousin on a trip for all they did. It happened in April.

"We went to Disney World and Universal," Smith said with a smile. "They had a ball."

Just as the grass grows, so too do the teens. They've got their eyes set on a new, more mature destination this year.

"I would say Dubai," said Smith's son, Demontae.

"I'm like, 'You have to work a little harder on that,'" Smith said. "'Y'all don't mow enough yards to make it to Dubai yet.'"

To keep their "free jobs" fueled and to perhaps one day go on that trip, the teens will start accepting payment from people offering it.

"We're always doing something positive to move in the right direction," Demontae said. "We don't want to regress. We want to move forward."

To enlist the help of the teens, click here.

