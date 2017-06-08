Metro Council honors Lt. Jimmy Harper, who took demotion amid LM - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council honors Lt. Jimmy Harper, who took demotion amid LMPD shakeup

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former major caught up in the middle of a LMPD shakeup was honored by Metro Council on Thursday night.

Metro Council members paused during Thursday's meeting to recognize Lt. Jimmy Harper, one of several command staff officers demoted last month as part of Chief Steve Conrad's restructuring plan for the department.

Harper lead the Second Division in west Louisville for years.

"I never consider what my badge was going to say when it said retired," Harper said. "If it was to say officer, sergeant, lieutenant, major, it never mattered. That's not what this profession is about." 

