LMPD investigating fatal motorcycle wreck in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man is killed in a motorcycle wreck in downtown Louisville.

LMPD says the man in his 20's wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on North Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Investigators say the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his bike, and crashed into a fence.

Police say family members in separate vehicle were driving behind him when the crash happened.

They took him to University hospital where he died.

LMPD says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Police have not said if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

