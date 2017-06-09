Former IU football player James Hardy III found dead in Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former IU football player James Hardy III found dead in Indiana river

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Allen County Indiana Coroner's office says Former Buffalo Bills receiver James Hardy III was found dead in the Maumee River on Wednesday.

The Fort Wayne police department says Allen's body was found lodged in a dam in the river.

Several reports say, Hardy's mother reported her son was missing on May 30.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Hardy played both football and basketball at Indiana University.

The Hoosier athletic department offered its condolences on Twitter Wednesday.

Hardy also played for the Buffalo Bills for two seasons in 2008 and 2009.

Hardy was 31-years-old.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.