Regal title bestowed on German Shepherd deemed too friendly for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Regal title bestowed on German Shepherd deemed too friendly for police work

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog gets a royal title after being ruled too social to become a police dog.

Gavel, a German Shepard, was training to be a police dog in Queensland, Australia when he got kicked out of the program. Gavel’s duties as Vice-Regal Dog include welcoming visitors and guests to the grounds of Queensland’s Government House. 

He has already outgrown four ceremonial coats. 

