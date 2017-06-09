Birth control recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

The Fort Wayne police department says Allen's body was found lodged in a dam in the Maumee River.

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- The Food and Drug Administration is announcing a nationwide recall of one brand of birth control pills.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. says it is voluntarily recalling its Mibelas 24 F-E products that were packaged improperly. The first four days of tablets labeled as active pills are actually placebos. That could result in unintended pregnancies. It could also cause potential health issues for the mother and fetus, if a woman does get pregnant.

The recall covers lot L600518, Exp 05/18 of Mibelas 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg) tablets. This product was distributed Nationwide in the U.S.A. to wholesalers, clinics and retail pharmacies.

The FDA says there are no reports of adverse effects from the issue. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Lupin by phone 1-800-399-2561, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm EST, Monday through Friday. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider, if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking this drug product.

More information about the recall is posted on the FDA's website.

