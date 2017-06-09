Birth control recalled due to packaging error that could lead to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Birth control recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- The Food and Drug Administration is announcing a nationwide recall of one brand of birth control pills. 

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. says it is voluntarily recalling its Mibelas 24 F-E products that were packaged improperly.  The first four days of tablets labeled as active pills are actually placebos. That could result in unintended pregnancies. It could also cause potential health issues for the mother and fetus, if a woman does get pregnant. 

The recall covers lot L600518, Exp 05/18 of Mibelas 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg) tablets. This product was distributed Nationwide in the U.S.A. to wholesalers, clinics and retail pharmacies.

The FDA says there are no reports of adverse effects from the issue.  Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Lupin by phone 1-800-399-2561, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm EST, Monday through Friday. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider, if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking this drug product.

More information about the recall is posted on the FDA's website. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.