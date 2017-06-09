Washington County looks ahead after closure of Saint Catharine College

Police said they received a call of a man down just before midnight Sunday night at Cedar Lake Drive and Cedar Lake Court, just off Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.More >>
The father has been taken into custody for questioning and remains in jail.More >>
On Monday morning, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin explained the charges the man is now facing and what he says really happened in that video.More >>
Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.More >>
The driver then tried to get inside an SUV stopped in traffic.More >>
Family members say a loving father and grandfather was brutally gunned down in a Fern Creek neighborhood -- and they want to know why.More >>
36-year-old Justin Kern was killed Friday night in an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood.More >>
Police say he was so unstable, witnesses removed the 11-month-old boy from the car and kept him away from him.More >>
Nearly a year after the college shut down, Springfield and the larger region still are coming to terms with losing hundreds of employees and students.More >>
College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.More >>
Part of the increase will aid the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
A draft ordinance could be ready when the council’s public safety committee meets June 14 to hear from Louisville Metro Police and clinic officials.More >>
The shakeup comes as the city has grappled with records murder rates and a scandal involving a youth program.More >>
The plan, unveiled Tuesday as part of the president's spending plan for the 2018 fiscal year, once again prompts questions over the future of U.S. Army’s Fort Knox and Fort Campbell installations in Kentucky.More >>
The audit was requested last fall by the Kentucky General Assembly’s capital projects and bond oversight committee, which long had raised concerns about the arena authority’s ability to make debt payments on the Yum! Center’s state-issued construction bonds.More >>
Details of the audit were not disclosed, but arena authority chairman Scott C. Cox told the board there were no major surprises in the review of its financial statements.More >>
