Some lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge to be closed for repairs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Some lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge to be closed for repairs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sherman Minton Bridge drivers should expect more delays later in June. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation crews will be reinforcing several of the bridge's beams with steel, causing lane closures. It's all due to cracks that were found during a recent inspection. 

INDOT officials say the cracks do not endanger the structural integrity of the bridge, but repairs need to be made so that they don't get worse.

Lane closures will begin on June 26. There is no word yet on when work is expected to be finished. 

