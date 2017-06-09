14-year-old Indiana boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

14-year-old Indiana boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old in head with BB gun

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old Indiana boy has been arrested for shooting a 5-year-old boy in the back of the head with an air rifle.

Police say it happened as 5-year-old Bentley Chestnut was riding with family in a golf cart last Friday in Anderson, Indiana.

"All you heard was a 'pop!'" said Natasha McAdams, Bentley's mother. "It sounded like a little firecracker. Kinda just looked around for a minute, and then Bentley just started screaming."

Doctors say if the BB was one millimeter deeper in his head, he could have bled to death -- but they do expect Bentley to fully recover.

The 14-year-old was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and theft.

