Explore the latest building trends at the Home Expo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Building and Development Association of Southern Indiana (BDASI) Home Expo returns to Southern Indiana June 17th - 25th at the Champions Pointe, Henryville.

The BDASI Home Expo will showcase the latest and greatest in home construction and design in Southern Indiana. Home Expo guests can tour five fully furnished homes. Prices range up to $600,000, and some are available for purchase.

Hours for the BDASI Home Expo are weekdays, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. $1 from every ticket purchased goes to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity of Clark County.

Click here to learn more about the builders.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

