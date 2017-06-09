Elizabethtown man accused of killing caretaker to be involuntari - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown man accused of killing caretaker to be involuntarily hospitalized, rather than face trial

Posted: Updated:
Lindale Cunningham (Image Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Lindale Cunningham (Image Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors say a Hardin County man accused of killing his caretaker will never be mentally competent to stand trial for murder, and instead will be involuntarily hospitalized in a secure treatment facility.

Deputies say Lindale Cunningham stabbed Sally Berry several times in January at the ResCare home in Hardin County. 

Cunningham has mental disabilities and was living at the facility with two other patients.

The Hardin County Commonwealth Attorney's office says a hearing was held on Wednesday, June 7, to determine whether Cunningham could be involuntarily hospitalized.

"While those records are sealed, I can tell you that the two evaluators agreed that Mr. Cunningham is Mentally Retarded, that he is a danger to himself and others and that he could benefit from treatment in a confined setting," said Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Eric Carr in a statement. "The Court entered an order for involuntary hospitalization for an indeterminate period. He has been admitted to Bluegrass Oakwood Mental Health Center in Somerset which is a secure treatment facility."

Carr said Cunningham's status will be reviewed at least every five years.

"Due to the severity of his mental disability, he will never be competent to stand trial, but I believe he will benefit from treatment," Carr added. "This placement is in his best interest and the best interest of the community...having been found not competent to stand trial the charge must be dismissed. I will file an order to do that now that the commitment has been ordered."

Related:

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.