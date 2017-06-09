12-year-old helps deliver baby brother in Mississippi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

12-year-old helps deliver baby brother in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- A 12-year-old girl, who had cried because she thought she was too short to see her baby brother born,  got to help deliver him at a Mississippi hospital.

WLBT-TV reports Jacee Dellapena helped deliver 7-pound, 6-ounce (3 kilograms )Cayson Carraway on Tuesday.

It wasn't mom Dede Carraway's original birth plan. Despite her initial reaction, she allowed her daughter to help, when a doctor asked. Jacee had been crying because she thought she was too short to be able to see the birth. 

Carraway says her daughter was too young a couple of years ago when she wanted to be in the room when another son was born.

Jacee says the doctor actually let her pull her brother out and cut the umbilical cord, as her father took pictures of the birth. She says she was nervous, but it was the best moment of her life.

