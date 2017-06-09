ValuMarket unveils summer discount for senior citizens

The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Under former University of Louisville President James Ramsey, the U of L’s nonprofit foundation depleted the university’s endowment to fund excessive spending on things ranging from compensation to real estate to football tickets, according to special audit released Thursday.

LMPD says the man in his 20s wrecked around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning on Chestnut Street, near East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

An audit released by the University of Louisville on Thursday showed that the school's foundation made major purchases on behalf of its athletic department.

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ValuMarket is adding a Summer Senior discount for customers at their four Louisville locations.

Senior citizens who use their Xtra Valu Rewards Card are eligible for a 5% discount on groceries on alternating Wednesdays through August 30, 2017. The discount is available to those age 60 and over, which is subject to proof of date of birth. The discount does not apply to alcohol, tobacco, services, lottery and pharmacy purchases. The discount days will occur on June 21st, July 5th, July 19th, August 2nd, August 16th and August 30th, 2017.

ValuMarket vice president James Neumann released a statement saying that senior citizens are an important part of the community. "With another retailer doing away with their discount, the opportunity to let them know they are still appreciated is the right thing to do." Neumann also says if the program is embraced by the community, the company may consider extending the discount beyond summer.

Locally-owned and family-operated, ValuMarket has been in Louisville since 1978. The neighborhood store has locations in Mid City Mall, Iroquois Manor, Outer Loop Plaza and Mt. Washington.

