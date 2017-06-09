Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville to remain closed through mid-August

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Blackiston Mill Road will be closed from Lewis and Clark Parkway to Potter's Lane in Clarksville for much of the summer.

The road closure started June 5 for installation of a new Wastewater Force Main, and is expected to continue through Aug. 15. The road will be open to local traffic only, and there will be delays for those vehicles.

Also, Potter's Lane will remain closed until June 12, and will then reopen as part of a detour.

The detour route will take traffic along Potter's Lane, Veteran's Parkway and Lewis and Clark Parkway. The intersection at Gutford Road and Blackiston Mill Road will be open to crossing traffic.

A full copy of the detour route appears below: