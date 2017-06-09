New zebra arrives at the Louisville Zoo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New zebra arrives at the Louisville Zoo



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new zebra at the Louisville Zoo. 

Azizi is a 1-year-old female Hartmann’s mountain zebra. She comes to Louisville from the Virginia Zoological Park in Norfolk, Virginia where she was born. She just celebrated her first birthday on June 2.

Azizi joins two female zebras Enid and Morena and male zebra Gibbs in regular rotation in the Zebra Exhibit near the African Outpost.

Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra are found in dry, stony mountains and semi deserts of southwest Africa and western Angola. They are listed as a vulnerable species. 

Zoo officials also note that no two zebras have identical stripe patterns. This makes it easier for members of a herd to recognize each other but harder for their main predator, the lion, to single one out. 

