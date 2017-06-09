Woman falls into open cellar in New Jersey after checking cell p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman falls into open cellar in New Jersey after checking cell phone while walking

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman walking along a New Jersey street appears to be distracted by her cell phone just before she tumbled down some cellar stairs. 

It was all caught on a surveillance camera in Plainfield, New Jersey. In the video you can see the 67-year-old woman walking toward the large cellar doors, and she checks her phone right before reaching them.

She then flips head first, over the doors into the basement.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

