BOZICH | McDonnell knows best: Louisville, McClure stop Kentucky, 5-2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Tip your cap to Dan McDonnell.

Tell him he’s the Joe Maddon of college baseball. Ask him for his pick in the Belmont Stakes Saturday or the U.S. Open. If McDonnell gives you a sign, don’t shake him off.

But most of all credit McDonnell for putting the University of Louisville baseball team in a sweet spot in the Cardinals’ push to advance to Omaha and the 2017 NCAA College Baseball World Series.

How sweet?

Louisville beat Kentucky, 5-2, in the opener of the best-of-three series at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday, and McDonnell has the best left-handed pitcher in college baseball – national player of the year Brendan McKay – primed to pitch Game Two on Saturday at noon.

That’s not the way I would have played it. But McDonnell trusted Kade McClure’s ability to control Kentucky’s powerful offense – and McClure delivered, giving Louisville 5 1/3 nearly flawless innings as the Game One starter.

He was certainly good enough to earn the win on an afternoon when U of L third baseman Drew Ellis drove in four runs – and good enough for the Cards to survive a shaky ninth inning by closer Lincoln Henzman that saw the Wildcats score their only run and put two other runners on.

McClure faced 20 hitters, allowing three hits (two singles and a double) while walking one. He struck out six, winning for the eighth time this season.

The second hitter of the game was Evan White, the Kentucky first baseman who will be a first-round pick in the MLB Free Agent Draft. White hit a ground ball that McClure rushed forward to grab in time to get the out. But McClure faced an awkward throwing angle and tossed the baseball into right field, allowing White to advance to second.

He stranded the runner at third.

In the fifth, with Louisville leading only 2-0, McClure pitched like the guy who deserved the baseball on Friday. Leadoff single, followed by another single. Tying runs on base, no outs.

No problem. McClure pounced on a bunt by Kentucky’s Marcus Carson and threw Kole Cottam out at third. He followed with a wild pitch, but Carson hesitated before running to second base. He was thrown out by U of L catcher Colby Fitch. McClure silenced Kentucky by striking out Connor Heady.

McClure faced two hitters in the sixth, walking Tristan Pompey before retiring White on a fly out. Adam Wolf began 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with a double-play grounder by Kentucky Zach Reks.

The Cardinals had enough runs to cruise from there. Devin Mann had singled Logan Taylor in the first – and then Mann scored on a ground out by Drew Ellis.

Remember that name. Ellis had been slumping with only two hits in his previous 22 at bats. No more. He launched a 3-2 changeup over the left-field fence for a three-run home run in the fifth that pushed Louisville ahead, 5-0.

A solo home run by Evan White off Louisville closer Lincoln Henzman ended the shutout. Henzman was not finished making McDonnell and McClure sweat.

After getting two ground outs, Henzman allowed a single, a walk and another single, giving Kentucky its second run.

Kentucky coach Nick Mingione went to freshman T.J. Collett, who had two hits all season. He stepped into the batters’ box as the tying run.

Collett still only has two hits. Henzman struck him out on a high fastball, giving the Cardinals the early edge in the series – with Brendan McKay primed to pitch on Saturday.

Just as Dan McDonnell planned it.

